Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 2-2 Fulham u21s

Manchester United’s u21s drew 2-2 with Fulham last night having fallen behind twice to pick up their second point of the season. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6.5 – A solid performance with some good saves and was quick off his line to cut out attacks.

Charlie Wellens – 6 – A good performance in possession as he kick-started a number of attacks with accurate through balls and provided some dangerous crosses into the box. But defensively he allowed too much space to the winger to put in unchallenged crosses with both Fulham goal’s coming from his side.

Rhys Bennett – 6 – Handled Fulham’s aerial threats well but wasn’t the most comfortable in possession.

Tyler Fredricson – 7 – A strong performance at the back, he was the stand out with his aggressive play, often stepping out from the back to challenge on the front foot and cut out attacks before they could start. Good distribution on the ball as well.

Bjorn Hardley – 5.5 – Out of position at left back, he got forward a couple of times but not enough to cause Fulham any danger. Defensively was in trouble and lost his man for Fulham’s second but did make some strong tackles too.

Charlie Savage – 5.5 – Generally decent in possession, moving the ball around and showing his passing range at times but couldn’t impose himself enough as Fulham controlled the midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo – 5.5 – Showed glimpses of his charging runs through the middle but his impact through the match was intermittent.

Omari Forson – 8 – Clear man of the match with a brace of spectacular finishes. His tight control and crafty dribbling were the highlight of United’s attack and caused Fulham the most trouble.

GOAL! What a strike from Omari Forson! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4rdoETA23Q — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 26, 2022

Dan Gore – 6 – A great spell of about 15 minutes, he came close to scoring and could have had an assist too but drifted through the rest of the match.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – Some nice touches and interplay but lost possession deep a few times after holding onto the ball for too long and his natural instinct to come inside leaves the left side empty.

Ollie Bray – 6.5 – Couldn’t get involved enough but his hard work and relentless pressing forced the turnover and the calmness to spot Forson led to his first assist for the club.

Substitutes

Charlie McNeill – 5 – Had 30 minutes on the pitch but couldn’t make any sort of impact and rarely saw the ball.

Tom Huddlestone – 7.5 – Offered some calmness and control in the midfield to turn the game around and ultimately played a part in the late equaliser with a clever touch to Forson.

Logan Pye – 6 – Only on the pitch for a few minutes but played the cross in that led to Forson’s second.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!