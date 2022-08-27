Player ratings: Southampton 0-1 Man United – back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s men



Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 today at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6.5 – Had strangely little to do in the first half. Great save from Aribo on 65.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 – Another excellent outing from the Portuguese including the fantastic assist that won United the game. Defended well and tirelessly joined the attack, putting in some dangerous crosses including the one that led to the goal. Goal-line clearance in injury time, too. Man of the match.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Looked majestic.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Super performance. A few wobbles but many exceptional moments.

Tyrell Malacia 8 – Brings amazing energy.

Scott McTominay 7.5 – Poor in the first half but great in the second. Made a decent run forward in the second and put in a good shot. Offered some really important headers out of defence.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Looked a little off the pace at times but boy, can he pass a ball.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Goal brilliantly taken. Typical Bruno performance – wasteful at times but passionate and inspiring at times.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Excellent in the first half. Faded a little in the second, perhaps the reason for the substitution.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Didn’t get in the game enough.

Anthony Elanga 4.5 – Pitted against a makeshift full back, he achieved very little when this was his chance to shine. Out of his depth at this level.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – Didn’t make much of an impact.

Casemiro 7 – Got stuck in and added some grit.

Fred 6 – Wasn’t on long enough to make an impact.