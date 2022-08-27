Southampton 0-1 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag praises team for learning from past mistakes



Erik ten Hag lauded his side’s resilient display against Southampton in their 1-0 win at St Marys Stadium.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 55th minute with a slick first-time finish.

The United boss was impressed with the goal and the build-up before that.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated: “Not only from Bruno, don’t get me wrong it was a fantastic finish, but I think it was the best part of us. That is how I want us to play.”

He was pleased that his team learn from their previous mistakes against Brentford.

“I think the players learnt some lessons from Brentford. We were more compact on the long balls. ”

“Of course, we were really happy. The goal we created, we could have made more. You hope to have more control in the last 30 minutes of the game.”

United started the match brightly and had a flurry of golden opportunities in the first half which they failed to capitalise on.

“Before half time we already had the best chance of the game. I was satisfied.”

“At the start of the game, we could have created more. It is the start of the season, it is tough. You have to battle and we did that today so we were rewarded.”

“We kept control straight after half time, moved it around and we created three really good chances straight after half time.”

“I still feel there’s room for improvement, to control more, but we are not that long in our way. We can improve that’s clear.”

Finally, Ten Hag was asked about United’s transfer plans for the remainder of the window, to which he replied:

“I cannot say that. If there are players available then we will strike. We will be alert until the last second of the window.”

Ajax winger Antony is desperate for a move to Old Trafford and made his intentions public in an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano last evening.

United offer of €90 million was rejected by Ajax, so it is up to the club whether to increase the bid or walk away.

The Brazilian has been Ten Hag’s number one attacking target throughout the summer.