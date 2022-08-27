Southampton manager aims dig at Manchester United after loss



Manchester United grabbed a hard-fought 1-0 win against Southampton at St Mary’s stadium.

United got their second victory of the season and second successive clean sheet against a resolute Saints side that came close on multiple occasions.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl aimed a cheeky dig at the Red Devils after his side’s defeat.

Hasenhuttl focused and took a swipe at United’s mega spending compared to his modest expenditure in the current window.

The German manager told BBC, “We’ve spent on five players the amount that Manchester United has spent on one player.”

“That’s the way we have to go.”

“I didn’t see much difference between the two teams today.”

The 20-time English champions have so far brought in the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

All their signings featured in today’s victory against the Saints, excelling in their respective departments.

Southampton have signed Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, Sekou Mara, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Mateusz Lis.

They have spent a combined €54.4M on their arrivals.

United for instance have spent €60m on Casemiro alone, almost a similar amount as they have blown on man-of-the-match Martinez.

More needs to be spent in the next few days to address other positions at Old Trafford.

