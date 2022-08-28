Academy Match report: Liverpool u18s 4-2 Manchester United u18s



While Manchester United’s first team was taking on Southampton yesterday, the club’s u18s were also in action against bitter rivals Liverpool who were out to seek revenge after the senior fixture last week.

The early exchanges saw Liverpool controlling possession and creating an early opportunity for their top scorer Louie Koumas who struck the side netting.

In the 9th minute, a long ball over the top from Liverpool’s keeper was miscontrolled by James Nolan, putting it straight into the path of Trent Kone-Doherty to run clean through on goal and he made no mistake as he rounded Tom Wooster and slotted in.

Moments later, Liverpool’s Ben Doak was helped by a lucky bounce from Finley McAllister’s tackle which put him through United’s backline but Wooster was up to the task to get down and save.

Up the other end, Sam Murray teased a ball across the face of goal but no one could get on the end of it.

In the 33rd minute, there was a double chance for United as Maxi Oyedele broke into the box and tested the keeper which could only be cleared to Louis Jackson for a long range effort that was tipped over the bar.

Two minutes later though, it was Liverpool who would double their lead. Slipped down the right, Doak crossed for Kone-Doherty to finish at the back post.

United looked to pull one back before the break with chances for Jackson and Sam Mather but neither could beat the Liverpool keeper.

Just two minutes after the half they’d get their breakthrough though after Sonny Aljofree headed off the crossbar, the loose ball was crossed by Nolan to Murray who rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Liverpool restored their two goal lead in the 53rd when the free kick was delivered to the back post and Wooster rushed out to punch clear but missed, allowing Terence McLaughlin-Miles looping header to fall into the open net.

Ten minute later, James McConnell made it four for Liverpool with a strike from 20 yards into the bottom left corner.

United would pepper the Liverpool goal in their fight to get back in it but they were ultimately held to only a consolation goal in the 85th with Manni Norkett converting from the penalty spot.

United: Wooster, Nolan, Jackson, Aljofree, Murray, McAllister (Wheatley 60), Oyedele, Williams (Berry 77), Moorhouse (Lawrence 69), Mather, Norkett

Unused subs: Myles, Kingdon

