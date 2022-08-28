Ajax manager say’s “it’s very sad” as Manchester United set to agree €100m deal with Ajax for Antony



Manchester United have either reached or are about to reach an agreement with Ajax to sign Brazilian winger Antony.

The news that the move was on was broken, as we reported here, during Ajax’s match with Utrecht, a club formerly managed by United boss Erik ten Hag, by reliable Ajax journalist, Gerjen Hamstelaar.

There then followed a scramble by the likes of Sky Sports, ESPN and The Athletic as they tried to confirm whether a deal, set to reach €100 million including bonuses, had been agreed between the two clubs.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano then reported that “Manchester United are really close to signing Antony! Ajax finally accepted to negotiate on the fee and add-ons structure to reach €100m. Talks will continue later today.

“No full agreement in place yet but United feel they’re finally close.”

Meanwhile, the Amsterdam side was busy beating Utrecht 2-0 courtesy of goals from Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbey.

At the end of the match, Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder told ESPN.nl “Everything is about money… I think this is sad.

“But this is our world, it’s very sad and I don’t approve that these things at all”.

This is close to an admission that the deal is done.

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt claims that “United’s offer for Antony is expected to be rubber-stamped at an Ajax board meeting on Sunday.”

Antony was not included in the matchday squad, having failed to turn up for training this week as he tried to force an exit from the Eredivisie club.

With personal terms agreed already, the 22 year old’s transfer is expected to go through very quickly once the clubs reaching agreement is confirmed.

Depending on a medical and visa, the star may join in time to get a place on the bench for Thursday’s trip to the King Power stadium to face Leicester.