Cody Gakpo: Manchester United target unsure about future at PSV Eindhoven

by Raj Dholakia
PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has not yet decided on his future.

The 23 year old has been a target for Manchester United for the past few weeks.

He is one of the hottest prospects across Europe and is admired by Erik ten Hag.

With United on the verge of completing a deal for Ajax winger Antony, many fans have wondered whether it would affect United’s pursuit of Gakpo.

The Dutchman spoke about his future in an interview with ESPN.

“I can’t say anything about it at the moment.”

“As I said before: the whole picture has to be right. It is a puzzle and in the coming days I will see which puzzle fits best.”

“For me, it is certainly not a punishment to stay at PSV. I’ll hear about it all in the coming days.”

Gakpo was United’s number one target in case a deal for Antony didn’t materialise.

PSV are said to be demanding a fee of £38.2 million but United could cover it up in add-ons and other bonuses.

United first must resolve Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

The 37 year old reportedly wants to play Champions League football, and his agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.

We should expect more clarity in the next three days.

