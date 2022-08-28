Home » €100m Antony “expected to accelerate in the next 24-48 hours,” as Manchester United move draws near

€100m Antony “expected to accelerate in the next 24-48 hours,” as Manchester United move draws near

by David O'Neill
Antony to Manchester United is close to being completed.

That is according Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, who earlier tweeted:

“Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Ajax for forward Antony.

“Fee thought to be worth €100m including add-ons.

“Antony wasn’t in Ajax squad for game at Utrecht.

“Personal terms not expected to be a problem.

“Move expected to accelerate in the next 24-48 hours. #MUFC #Ajax”

With United going past there original €90m offer to wrap up the deal, the club are serious about completing the deal, and as reported earlier, Ajax are set to officially accept in a matter of hours.

Antony has been on strike from Ajax in a bid to push through the move.

The Brazilian is all set to be a Manchester United player now, with the reliable Gerjan Hamstelaar earlier tweeting:

“Antony is gone.”

While Sheth believes the next 24-48 hours are key, it is notable that Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar is currently scheduled to be present at Ajax’s post-match press conference within the next hour.

An official announcement could be imminent.

