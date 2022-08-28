Manchester United set to bid €140m for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United are preparing a bid for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen before this Thursday.

According to the Il Mattino (via GetFootballNewsItaly), a reputable Naples-based outlet, super-agent Jorge Mendes has told the Italian giants to expect a “massive offer” for their star striker.

Mendes has been working “night and day” to secure an exit from Old Trafford for his star client Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary goalscorer has been pushing for a move away all summer.

He blindsided Erik ten Hag by refusing to report for United’s preseason training back in July, only linking up with his teammates after their tour.

Far from triumphant, his return is said to have sapped the mood around Carrington.

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League this season and has had Mendes shopping him around for months now.

A host of European heavyweights declined to make an offer, but Napoli are said to have always retained an interest.

Il Mattino claims that Manchester United are even willing to front a large part of Ronaldo’s wages as part of a deal which would allow them to replace the Portuguese star with Osimhen.

A deal that could be worth up to €140m is expected to be discussed between the clubs in the coming days.

Having narrowly won against Southampton yesterday, many onlookers could see that United are lacking in a goal-hungry centre forward with the physicality to handle Premier League defenders.

Marcus Rashford struggled in his battles with Armel Bella-Kotchap, while Cristiano Ronaldo showed an inability to outpace defences on a couple of occasions when he was brought on.

Victor Osimhen certainly seems an ideal candidate to rectify those issues.

