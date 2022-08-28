“Antony is gone” says Dutch press as Manchester United close in



Manchester United are on the verge of signing Ajax winger Antony.

Gerjan Hamstelaar, a a reliable source for Ajax news, ealier tweeted:

“Antony is gone”

🚨 – Antony has been sold, as per @Hamstelaar. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 28, 2022

The Red Devils saw a €90m bid rejected by the Eredivisie Champions earlier in the week, with Ajax chiefs meeting the winger’s entourage to inform the player he was not for sale.

However, reports emerged earlier today indicating that Ajax have stepped up their chase for a potential replacement.

According to The Mirror, the Dutch club are considering a move for Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi.

The Egyptian is in the final year of his contract at Steven Gerrard’s side and is believed to be available for £8m this summer.

It had previously been thought that Ajax would re-sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea should they opt to sell Antony.

However, Chelsea reportedly slapped a €40m price tag on the Moroccan, prohibiting a permanent return to Ajax in this window.

It now appears that Ajax’s pursuit of a replacement was brought on by an agreement finally being reached with Manchester United for Antony.

The Red Devils were earlier reported to be willing to go as high as €95m including add-ons to sign the Brazilian and it is unlikely that any agreement reached has gone beyond that figure.

Erik ten Hag has been desperate to add to his attacking options in this window and with these reports it seems that he has finally managed to do just that.

