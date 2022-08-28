Martin Terrier: Manchester United must consider Stade Rennais striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo



Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible departure from Manchester United could bring up issues in the attacking department.

In that case, United’s only recognised number nine would be Anthony Martial, who is prone to injury.

The club must look at bringing in a viable replacement for Ronaldo.

With United splurging up to €100 million on Ajax winger Antony and only three days left in the transfer window, the club could look at left-field options to do the job.

Stade Rennes’ Martin Terrier is a player that could fit in well in Erik ten Hag’s system.

The Frenchman bagged 21 goals in 37 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.

Terrier is a dynamic forward, who has excellent movement and makes intelligent runs in behind.

Not only is the 25 year old a prolific finisher, but also great in linking up with his teammates.

Terrier is technically proficient and loves to drop deep sometimes to create space for other attackers to runs into.

Since United are poor at keeping possession, a striker like Terrier would be useful to maintain attacks.

He has a similar playing style to Martial, and the two could share the striker role if Ronaldo leaves.

If will finally depend on the future of the 37 year old, who’s agent Jorge Mendes is trying to get his client a Champions League move.