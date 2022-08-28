Match report: Manchester United Women 1-0 Everton Women



Manchester United Women concluded their pre-season run on a high as they beat Everton 1-0 at Carrington.

Mary Earps found herself straight back into the swing of things as Everton had the first chance. A shot from Lucy Graham was hit straight at Earps who held onto it well.

Worryingly for the Reds, the Toffees were dominating possession in the opening ten minutes or so.

United got a sniff when Leah Galton found herself through on goal but the Everton keeper closed her down and gave away a free kick.

Captain Katie Zelem stepped up to take the set piece and it was just marginally off target.

United were slowly growing into the game and new signing Nikita Parris vying to get on the score sheet had a shot well saved by Brosnan in the Everton goal.

Everton were not making this easy for United and it was Lucy Graham again who tested Earps when a mixup at the back allowed her a glorious chance to put the visitors ahead. Luckily for United, Earps stood tall and managed to gather it.

Though the first half ended all square, it was exciting to watch as both sides were eager to attack.

In the second half the end to end football continued and you felt as though it could have gone either way.

Martha Thomas had the best chance of the game so far as the substitute searched for the breakthrough.

She found herself one on one with the keeper but she got down quickly to snuggle out the chance to go ahead.

Thomas and Lucia Garcia were working well together and it looks like they may have a promising partnership looking ahead at the new season.

It was Garcia who put the hosts ahead.

Maya Le Tissier played a beautiful pass to Thomas who crossed to Garcia who turned it in.

Relief for the Reds but the game wasn’t over yet.

Earps still had work to do as Katja Snoeijs had the opportunity to equalise in the dying moments of the game but it was well saved by Earps.

A clean sheet and a win to cap off pre-season means Marc Skinner’s side will go into the new season with a spring in their step!



United: Earps, Le Tissier, Thorisdottir (Tounkara, 67), Turner (Staniforth, 67), Blundell, Zelem (Ladd, 45), Groenen (Clinton, 67), Parris (Thomas, 67), Toone (Boe Risa, 45), Galton, Russo (Garcia, 45)