Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to snub Man United for Chelsea



With just five days left in the transfer window, Manchester United’s hunt for a striker continues.

Whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club, United are very short of front men, with only Anthony Martial a specialist in the role other than him.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via his Daily Briefing), United have made enquiries about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, something we reported here on Friday.

However, Romano says that the 33 year old would prefer a switch to Chelsea as Barcelona look to offload the player.

“It’s … true that United have asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Romano said.

“But Aubameyang has an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, and has done for a long time. He wants to play Champions League football, and his priority is Chelsea, so let’s see.

“The Blues could also include Marcos Alonso in the deal, though Barca prefer for this to be discussed separately.”

The news does not rule United out completely in regard to the former Arsenal skipper, but a deal looks unlikely at this stage.

United have been linked with a number of strikers in this window but are struggling to get any deals going.

Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, former Red Memphis Depay, who nowadays plies his trade up front, Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas and Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata are among the names mooted that are still available.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is also the subject of a number of rumours but his price tag of well over €100 million and his reluctance to leave the Italian club make this a very unlikely option.

Unless there is a late entry into the race, it is hard to see where the solution is going to come from for the Red Devils.

United are also interested in wingers Antony and Cody Gakpo, and may have to make do with a fluid forward line without the addition of a specialist goalscorer.