Anthony Gordon: Man United reached out to Everton before completing Antony deal



Manchester United enquired about Everton winger Anthony Gordon before completing the deal to sign Ajax’s Antony.

It has been a busy month for the club with a complete squad overhaul expected and a couple of new players integrated into Erik ten Hag’s system.

After completing the deal to sign Casemiro, Man United turned their attention to capturing Antony who forced his way out of Ajax to move to England.

However, many alternative targets were suggested such as Cody Gakpo with a deal not totally ruled out yet.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United made a late enquiry on the availability of Gordon.

It has been heavily rumoured that Chelsea are interested in the England U21 international with a price tag of over £60m.

Despite the huge price tag, the 21-year-old has only scored five Premier League goals in 53 appearances.

During the 2020-21 season, he had an unsuccessful spell at Championship side Preston North End.

It’s clear to see that Gordon was another player on Erik ten Hag’s list of alternative wingers if Antony didn’t sign.

The winger also has a bright future ahead of him with multiple European clubs already showing interest in him.

However, since it was widely reported that Man United and Ajax have found an agreement for the Brazilian winger, it seems unlikely a deal will be struck now.

United will spend the closing days of the transfer window securing exits for some of the fringe players as well as loan deals for some of the youngsters.

Antony is expected to arrive for medical tests within the next 48 hours and complete his transfer to the club.

