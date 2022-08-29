Antony’s Manchester United medical set for later today



Ajax winger Antony is set to have his Manchester United medical later today.

According to the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, the Brazilian is scheduled to undergo all the necessary procedures in a few hours as he edges closer to completing a €100m move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the player will soon be in Manchester as the saga for the 22-year-old draws to a close.

Antony will fly to Manchester in the next hours, it will be today. It’s now decided and confirmed. Medical has been already booked. 🚨🛩 #MUFC He will be together with his agents. Contracts already approved on both player and clubs side. The saga will be over soon. ✅🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/QQlKVTC5bA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

The Red Devils had a breakthrough yesterday in their negotiations with Ajax after an initial €90m was rejected.

An improved final bid of €95m + €5m in add-ons was later accepted by the Eredivisie champions who saw no need in keeping an unhappy player within their ranks.

Manchester United are planning for Antony's arrival and medical tests, while contracts have been approved by clubs and player side. Five year deal with option for further season, here we go confirmed. 🚨🛩 #MUFC Ajax will receive €95m plus €5m in add-ons. It's done. pic.twitter.com/v3jjMHJX2q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

Pending the outcome of his medical today, Antony will soon be available for selection.

As per Simon Stone, Leicester City on Thursday may be too soon for the new signing.

🚨🇧🇷 NEW: Antony will need a work permit in order to play for Manchester United and the deal is not completed yet, it seems unlikely he will be involved vs Leicester – Debut is more likely to come against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. @sistoney67 #MUFC ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 29, 2022

Fans will be relieved that United and Ten Hag finally have their man.

