Birmingham City are still interested in a loan deal for Hannibal Mejbri

Birmingham City remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri after a difficult start to the season.

The Peoples Person had reported that the Championship club were heavily interested in securing the youngster on a temporary basis.

At the time, they were also seen as the front-runners to sign the midfielder on loan despite the interest of several clubs from the Championship as well as abroad.

Clubs such as FC Andorra of Spain have also thrown their name into the mix and it has become a bit of a battle to secure Mejbri’s signature.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United are now preparing to send the 19-year-old on loan to Birmingham.

They find themselves sitting just outside the relegation zone after losing two successive games.

Strikers Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan are in desperate need of a playmaker who can create goal-scoring chances for them and save them from a difficult season.

🗞️ Hannibal Mejbri has chosen Birmingham 'a few days ago', amid other interest. He wants to stay in England. [Via @AdalaAhmed1] #BCFC #MUFC — Blues Focus (@BluesFocus) August 26, 2022

After only scoring three goals from six matches, the club are desperately trying to convince the Tunisian international to join them on a season-long loan.

If a deal does go ahead, Mejbri would be the fifth United player to depart the club as United desperately try to trim a bloated squad and find the best possible destination for the development of their academy graduates.

It will be seen as a good deal for the youngster who needs to go out and play regularly as he bids to impress both his club manager as well as his international coach.

The Red Devils have used the Championship this season to loan out some of their promising academy stars.

Ethan Laird joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan after a disappointing spell with Bournemouth.

Spanish youngster Alvaro Fernandez also completed a temporary departure to Preston in July.

United will spend the closing days of the transfer window trying to finalise a couple of signings while figuring out solutions for some of the fringe players.