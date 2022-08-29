Cristiano Ronaldo ready to quit Manchester United for Sporting Lisbon or Napoli



Cristiano Ronaldo is still likely to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes.

United have softened their stance on letting the forward go and are now understood to be keen to help with his wages to help him on his way.

Difficulties in his relationship with new manager Erik ten Hag have reportedly already developed which could have led to the club’s change in position.

Ten Hag, has made his intentions clear by leaving Ronaldo out of his last two starting line ups.

And the former Ballon D’or winner is evidently still intent on quitting The Old Trafford giants, despite things finally looking up for United.

Over the weekend, a story broke claiming that Ronaldo is poised for a return to his former club Sporting Lisbon, who are in this season’s UCL.

Reports coming out of Italy, however, insist he is Napoli-bound.

Napoli are said to be willing to offer the 37 year old a chance to move back to Italy and play in Serie A, 2 years after leaving Juventus.

As reported on ESPN, the Manchester United forward is on the verge of securing the Champions League football he so desires.

And the giant of Italian football news, Gazzetta Dello Sport, claims that Ronaldo himself is open to the move.

With United agreeing a deal for Ajax’s Antony, a player plus cash deal involving Victor Osimhen is no longer likely to be on the cards, but agent Jorge Mendes is working hard to secure a loan deal ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Whether this turns out to be to Napoli, Sporting or a third club remains to be seen.