Dean Henderson puts in impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson produced yet another fine display on Sunday, this time against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite Nottingham Forest losing 0-2 courtesy of a Harry Kane double, Henderson’s performance was immense, placing him head and shoulders above his teammates.

The England international’s crowning achievement of the game was him saving a Harry Kane penalty early in the second half.

Spurs were awarded a penalty after a bizarre Steve Cook handball, with Henderson’s international teammate and Three Lions captain Harry Kane stepping up to take it.

The United loanee denied him in spectacular fashion, diving low to deny the Spurs man from making it 2-0, although he went ahead and scored later on.

After his heroic save at the City Ground, Henderson joined an exclusive club of shot-stoppers who have denied Kane from the spot. The 25-year-old joins the likes of Adrian, Fraser Forster and Loris Karius in the list.

He also became the first goalkeeper to save a Kane penalty since 2018. Henderson’s stellar performance will no doubt heap extra pressure on United’s long-term No. 1 David de Gea.

With Sunday’s incredible penalty save, Henderson has now saved the last two penalties he has faced in the Premier League, denying Declan Rice from the spot to clinch all three points versus the London club.

Penalty Records in English football: Dean Henderson – 10 penalties saved – 18 penalties faced – 55% penalty save percentage David De Gea – 7 penalties saved – 45 penalties faced – 16% penalty save percentage Makes another crucial save from the spot. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/6GHJYlxtaF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 28, 2022

Apart from the save, Henderson was brilliant in his distribution, sweeping and in initiating quick counter-attacks – all qualities United supporters have accused De Gea of lacking.

The Spaniard’s limitations were painfully obvious against Southampton at the weekend, where Erik ten Hag and the team were forced to abandon their attempts to play out from the back, with De Gea instead electing to go long every time.

The club have been looking for an alternative with Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka tipped to arrive next after Antony as Ten Hag looks to increase the competition for the No 1 spot.

As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, a deal has not yet been agreed between United and the Magpies. The 20-time English champions want a loan with a buy option, while Newcastle prefer a more permanent solution.

Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United. He’s hoping for Newcastle to agree and let him go as it’s a massive opportunity. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Utd are offering loan with £5m buy option, Newcastle still asking for permanent but Dubravka hopes they will let him go. pic.twitter.com/G0AW2SZ6yp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

United’s goalkeeping troubles have been glaringly exposed due to Henderson’s brilliance for Forest. Fans cannot help but wonder whether he would have been the answer if he had decided to stay back at Old Trafford.