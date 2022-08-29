Edinson Cavani very close to Valencia move



Edinson Cavani is set to sign for La Liga side Valencia, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan is once again a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired in June.

He has never held his ambition to one day play in La Liga and that wish is now about to be granted by los Ché.

Real Sociedad have also been pursuing the forward but the east coast club appear to have won the race over the Basques.

“Valencia will be in direct contact with Edinson Cavani‘s camp again on Monday in order to resolve final details and get deal done,” Romano said.

“Club confident to complete the agreement.

“Cavani, discussing two-year deal while Valencia are close to sell Maxi Gomez to Fenerbahçe.”

According to Superdeporte.es, “Cavani will sign for two fixed seasons (until June 30, 2024) with a salary above two million euros net.

“All the parties involved in the negotiation are optimistic and the operation could be closed shortly. The last economic fringes that remained to be resolved are well advanced and the final agreement is a matter of hours.

“Gennaro Gattuso is waiting for him with open arms. The coach has worked hard for the incorporation of the Uruguayan and is convinced that the operation will come to fruition.”

Cavani played 59 games for United, scoring 19 goals and providing 7 assists.

He became a fan favourite in his first season but an injury blighted second, when he was rumoured to be unhappy at the club, meant that he left without having reached the heights he could have at Old Trafford.