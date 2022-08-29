Florian Plettenberg: Manchester United still retain an interest in Victor Osimhen



Manchester United remain interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with just days left in the transfer market.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils view the Nigerian as a target in their search for a top-class striker.

On Osimhen, Plettenberg says, “He‘s definitely a potential top transfer target for Manchester United.”

“Regardless of whether a swap deal with Ronaldo works out or not.”

“The bosses see a lot of quality & development potential in him.”

Plettenberg also mentions that the 23-year-old is on United’s list in the striker position.

“No negotiations with him at this stage.”

This is not the first time the striker’s name has popped up, having been linked with a sensational move to Old Trafford.

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported that there is a likelihood of the striker going to England, with Ronaldo going the other way.

“Important news also on the Cristiano Ronaldo front.”

“In fact, there are hours of waiting to understand if Jorge Mendes, agent of the Portuguese champion, will bring a concrete offer to complete the return of Ronaldo to Italy and the transfer of Osimhen to Manchester United.”

Napoli are said to value their striker at €100m plus.

While such news may send United supporters into a frenzy – who would welcome the 23-year-old Osimhen as a replacement for an ageing and clearly declining Ronaldo – it is hard to see such a massive deal being done with such little time left before the transfer window shuts.







