Jorge Mendes pushing Cristiano Ronaldo towards Chelsea

Slowly but surely, the Manchester United squad is starting to take shape with the club trying to get new manager Erik ten Hag his desired profiles before the transfer window slams shut.

The defence definitely looks much stronger after the addition of Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. Both played a huge role as United claimed back-to-back wins for the first time since February.

The midfield was one of the weakest areas of the pitch and the Dutchman had made strengthening it one of his priorities. The arrival of free agent Christian Eriksen and Casemiro from Real Madrid means it now looks in much better shape.

But question marks remain over the attacking options at Ten Hag’s disposal. Anthony Martial‘s injury woes mean a back-up striker is most likely required especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

The Portuguese has time and again declared his intention to play in the Champions League with his agent Jorge Mendes desperately trying to entice top European clubs to bid for his client.

Jorge Mendes has returned to #Chelsea regarding a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo but Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to bring him in. [via @MiguelDelaney] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 28, 2022

So far, nothing has worked out as clubs from Germany, France and Spain have all said no to the Portugal international. With just a couple of days left before the window slams shut, Mendes is in a race against time to find Ronaldo a Champions League club.

Chelsea once again in the fray

At one point, new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly seemed to be enamoured with the idea of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joining the London outfit.

But Thomas Tuchel was reluctant to sanction the signing of the 37-year-old star striker who remains averse to the idea of pressing from the front.

The Independent have now reported that the Blues are growing desperate for a striker with both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner departing the club.

They are considering reviving their interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha with Ronaldo also remaining an option as Tuchel looks for the right fit.

“Jorge Mendes has meanwhile returned to Chelsea investigating whether a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo is possible. As of the weekend, though, Tuchel was still reluctant to bring in the Manchester United striker,” the article goes on to state.

Despite being a proven goalscorer, Ten Hag will be better served if the circus surrounding United’s No 7 were to leave Manchester. A back-up option in Cody Gakpo or Memphis Depay would be beneficial for United as Ten Hag looks to stamp his authority.