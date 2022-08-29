Man United loan watch: Weekly round up

Another week has been concluded in the new season and so we take a look at how Manchester United’s loan stars have performed for their new temporary clubs.

Alvaro Fernandez

Was not in the matchday squad for either of Preston’s matches against Wolves or Cardiff in the past week due to injury.

There was hope he’d return for the Wolves fixture with Ryan Lowe saying “He’s ruled out for Saturday but hopefully he will be back in contention for Tuesday, if not the following Saturday” but his comeback has turned out to be slower than expected.

Season totals: 1(2) appearances, 88 minutes

Ethan Laird

Played the full 90 and picked up an assist in QPR’s 2-3 win away to Watford.

Ethan Laird’s assist today vs Watford pic.twitter.com/xe6RvBv8dJ — academyarena Utd (@academyarenaUTD) August 27, 2022

WestLondonSport.com player rating: 8 – “Very strong performance. Set up the Rangers’ second goal for Willock with a fine low cross and was solid defensively and always a threat going forward.”

Whoscored.com rating: 7.15/10 (team average 6.76)

Stats: 1 assist, 1 key pass, 4 tackles, 61 touches

Season totals: 3 appearance, 270 minutes

Dean Henderson

Saved a penalty in Nottingham Forest’s 0-2 defeat at home to Tottenham.

NottinghamshireLive player rating: 7.5 (tied for highest in the team) – “Penalty heroics yet again from the Reds goalkeeper. Also made a superb save from Heung-Min Son. A real shame the hosts were twice undone by Harry Kane.”

Whoscored.com rating: 7.90/10 (team average 6.61)

Stats: 1 penalty saved, 4 saves, 1 claim, 62% pass completion

Season totals: 4 appearances, 360 minutes

Alex Telles

Played the full 90 minutes and supplied an assist in Sevilla’s 2-1 lost to UD Almeria.

Whoscored.com rating: 7.54/10 (team average 6.45)

Stats: 1 assist, 4 key passes, 84 touches, 3/6 crosses completed

Season totals: 1(2) appearances, 112 minutes

Eric Bailly

Came off the bench to play 32 minutes in Marseille’s 0-3 win against OGC Nice.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.70/10 (team average 6.74)

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 3 blocked shots, 1 foul

Season totals: 0(1) appearances, 32 minutes

Dermot Mee

Wasn’t in the matchday squad for Altrincham’s 1-1 draw with Boreham Wood after Ollie Byrne‘s international clearance came through to take the number 1 spot.

Season totals: 2 appearances, 180 minutes