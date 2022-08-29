Manchester United and Birmingham City in advanced talks for Tahith Chong



Manchester United and Birmingham are locked in negotiations over the transfer of academy graduate, Tahith Chong.

According to the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chong looks set to finally depart Old Trafford for good, with Birmingham City the most likely destination.

The Italian journalist reports, “Manchester United and Birmingham City are in advanced talks also for Tahith Chong.

“Been told could be a permanent transfer with Birmingham City now pushing.”

“Negotiations ongoing, Birmingham want Chong after signing Hannibal on loan.”

Chief sports writer of the Sunday People, Neil Moxley, broke the news that the 22-year-old could be on the move permanently.

“Hannibal not the only incoming at Blues from Man Utd.”

“That’s a loan deal. Believe the current owners have also sanctioned a permanent deal for Tahith Chong.”

This would be the Dutchman’s second spell at St. Andrew’s.

He spent time in Birmingham in 2021 on a season-long loan, playing 20 games and scoring a solitary goal. A promising start was interrupted by groin surgery that kept him out for 18 games.

The 22 year old still impressed during his time there and they are now trying to add him into their ranks permanently.

There hasn’t been any mention of what fee the player would command or if he is inclined to accept such a move.

Chong will undoubtedly have the backing of all United supporters as he goes to a club where he will be more assured of first-team minutes.







