Manchester United have “agreement in principle” to sign Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United



Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who earlier tweeted:

“MUFC have reached an agreement in principle to sign Martin Dúbravka.

“Newcastle are ready to accept a loan with an option to buy clause for £5m”

The goalkeeper has been brought in to provide genuine competition for David de Gea.

What with the Spaniard’s questionable performances so far this season, he may have every chance of staking a claim.

Dubravka has regularly been number one at St James’ Park since signing for Newcastle, although their signing of Nick Pope has pushed him down the pecking order.

The Peoples Person previously reported that United were close to agreeing a deal for the Slovakian.

It previously seemed as though Newcastle were pushing for a deal that would include an obligation to buy or was an outright permanent transfer.

However, United have managed to agree a deal without such commitments. It has been reported by Sky Sports News (via @UnitedDistrictus) that the option could become an obligation should Dubravka make a certain number of appearances at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United option to buy for Martin Dubravka would become an obligation depending on appearances.

“It’s thought that the clubs cannot come to an agreement on the number of games that would trigger this obligation to buy.”

Nevertheless, should Dubravka impress, a £5m option to buy could look like a bargain for a goalkeeper with such experience. In any case, it appears the clubs are now in agreement over the number of games that would trigger the clause.

His long-term future may in part depend on Dean Henderson.

The academy graduate is impressing out on loan at Nottingham Forest, although his explosive interview after leaving may have burned his bridges somewhat.

