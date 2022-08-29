Manchester United keeping tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester United are still keeping tabs on Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea are cooling their interest in the former Arsenal striker with United still lurking.

“Chelsea are having second thoughts about signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

“Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the Barcelona striker ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.”

🚨🚨| Aubameyang prefers Chelsea over Manchester United.@FabrizioRomano [🎖️] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) August 28, 2022

The Red Devils have still not made an offer for the 33-year-old, something Chelsea have already done.

“Chelsea made a proposal worth £15million ($17.6m) to sign the former Arsenal striker earlier this month.

“They [Chelsea] have not yet reached an agreement with Barcelona or personal terms with the player.”

On the Blues’ reluctance and apparent change of heart regarding a possible move for the Gabon international, the article further goes on to say, “There is a question mark over the value of the proposed deal given Aubameyang is 33.”

“Aubameyang will expect a high salary, while Chelsea would want to include performance incentives.”

Along with Aubameyang, the 20-time English champions also have an interest in Memphis Depay.

It is clear that Ten Hag is after another striker because of the injury concerns around Anthony Martial and uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Regardless of whether he stays or not, it can be deduced that the Dutchman does not see the 37-year-old as being crucial to his plans. Bringing in Aubameyang or Depay would offset the need for United’s current No 7.

