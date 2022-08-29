Manchester United Potential XI with Antony



As Antony edges closer to his move to Manchester United, we look at how Erik ten Hag could be lining up in a week’s time.

Erik ten Hag has potentially changed the entire defence in his first transfer window at the club.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane look to have forged good understanding and are equipped to deal with any threat between them.

Diogo Dalot has become the undisputed first choice right back at the club, repaying his manager’s faith with a fine performance against Southampton on Saturday.

Tyrell Malacia was mooted as someone who could eventually take over from Luke Shaw, but he looks well ahead of schedule on that one.

With David de Gea struggling to perform, it may not be long before the incoming Martin Dubravka does the same between the sticks.

Defensive midfield has seen the highest-profile acquisition is Casemiro and should offer security in midfield.

Ahead of him, a creative pairing of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes should be heaven for the attackers in front of them.

Jadon Sancho can act as a hook from the left wing, drawing defenders to him to create space elsewhere on the pitch.

That space could be vital in helping get the best of big-money signing Antony – a genuine right winger able to stretch defences with his pace and trickery.

Anthony Martial may be a doubt for Leicester, but he will likely be first choice through the season, short of another crazy money deal this month.

Interestingly, this team would feature none of the players who were drubbed 4-0 by Everton back in 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many who were involved in that match went on to partake in United’s other heavy defeats since, right up to the Brentford game this season.

This team looks far less fragile than its predecessors.

