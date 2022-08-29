Manchester United reject approaches for Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United have rejected two offers from Premier League rivals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United are not keen to let the defender leave with little time left to find a suitable replacement.

“Manchester United have received approaches from Crystal Palace and West Ham United about the possibility of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” Ornstein said.

“It is believed that both advances were turned down as the Old Trafford club do not intend to sell or loan the 24-year-old right-back before Thursday’s transfer deadline.”

“If Wan-Bisssaka was to depart a replacement would be required, to ensure manager Erik ten Hag has two options in that position.”

“There is little expectation of that happening at this late stage.”

Early in the window, numerous reports suggested that Ten Hag was keen to move the £50m man on, who he did not see as central to his plans.

Since the season started, Dalot has been the mainstay at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka has only featured once this season, coming on in the dying minutes of United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool.

He now looks set to remain with the 20-time English champions for at least another season, in a deputy role to the preferred Dalot.

United only have themselves to blame for their present predicament with regard to Wan-Bissaka.

Club chiefs had plenty of time to engineer an exit for the 24-year-old, who was not short of suitors, but left it late.

They have now saddled Ten Hag with a player he has no use for.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

D-Day. Vardy’s party. Arteta’s vendetta. United can crash them all in one week. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.