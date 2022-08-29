Ralf Rangnick says it took him only two weeks to determine problems at Manchester United



Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says it only took him a fortnight to know what the issues at the club were.

In an interview with German news outlet Der Standard, the 64-year-old gave a little insight into his time at Old Trafford as well as what his failed spell taught him as he takes on the Austria national team job.

He told Der Standard, “It would not have taken Manchester United six months to do that [solve their problems].

“After just two weeks it was clear to me where the problems were and what would have to be done to fix them.”

Rangnick also hinted that he did not get the option nor the time to fix the issues he identified.

“But the question is whether you have the option of changing these things,” he said, alluding to not being given any control during his time at the club.

“As a coach or sports director, it’s about being able to develop things and minimising the chance factor as much as possible.”

“That you develop a team in a direction where you use game control and a certain type of football to create significantly more chances than you allow the opponent to have.”

The German was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, and whether he would call him up if he were Austrian.

To this, Rangnick replied, “He’s not Austrian.”

In the interview, he described his idea of perfect football and his philosophy, something he failed to implement at the Theatre of Dreams in his disastrous spell.

“Football is evolving, players too. It’s the same with a national team,” he said.

“What matters is how the players are in shape at the moment of the competition.”







