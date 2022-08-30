Antony passes medical, will be a Manchester United player today



Antony has successfully completed his medical and the signing will be confirmed and announced by Manchester United today.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who earlier tweeted:

Antony has successfully completed his medical and will be unveiled as new Man Utd player on Tuesday. 🚨✅ #MUFC Martin Dubravka, set to undergo medical tests in the next 24h to complete his move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

United agreed a deal with Ajax after the winger went on strike to push through a move to Old Trafford.

At £85m, Antony smashes the Eredivisie transfer record that was previously held by none other than Frenkie de Jong.

He becomes the third most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history.

However, there is plenty to suggest that the Brazilian will be a success at Old Trafford.

The United Matchday Magazine argues that both the statistics and tactical options offered by Antony could even make him invaluable to Erik ten Hag in his posting at United.

It remains to be seen whether United will still pursue a deal for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, who some reporters saw as a backup option for Antony, while others believe could still be an option, especially if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

Antony’s arrival reportedly signals another loan move for Amad Diallo and could even place question marks over the short-term future of Anthony Elanga, who has seen plenty of first-team minutes. If Gakpo does join him, Elanga could well go on loan too.

Another young winger, Facundo Pellistri, is likely to stay at the club due to injury.

Romano also confirmer that Newcastle goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, is set to complete his medical today as well ahead of a season long move. More on that story to follow.







