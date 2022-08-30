Everton leading the chase for James Garner

The last week has been quite productive for Manchester United. Two back-to-back wins have lifted the pressure off of Erik ten Hag’s shoulders and the players seem to be in a much more buoyant mood.

The club has also secured the signing of Antony who was always the manager’s first choice for the problematic right-wing position. His arrival will change the dynamics of the right flank considering United have so many players of the same profile.

The imminent arrival of Martin Dubravka will also add much needed depth to the goalkeeping department with the new manager not exactly impressed with what he has seen of David de Gea so far.

More incomings are not expected unless Cristiano Ronaldo decides to depart the club, in which case a backup striker might be recruited with the Red Devils monitoring Memphis Depay‘s situation.

But as of now, most of the focus is expected to be on outgoings with the Dutch boss having to work with quite a bloated squad full of fringe players and academy graduates desperate for first-team minutes.

Garner on the way out

One player who was expected to make his way into Ten Hag’s plans for the season was James Garner. The midfielder who shone during his stint with Nottingham Forest in the Championship is surprisingly set to be offloaded permanently this window.

Fans were devastated to learn of this but are now resigned to the fact that one of their brightest academy graduates will most likely leave the club especially after the manager gave the green light for the signing of midfield general Casemiro.

Garner had the chance to impress during pre-season but a minor injury meant his playing time was severely curtailed and he could not catch the eye of Ten Hag.

🚨| James Garner is Everton's top target, alongside Idrissa Gueye (not instead). [@David_Ornstein 🌕] pic.twitter.com/sAkoTYOF6N — ToffeesCentral (@ToffeesCentraI) August 29, 2022

Garner is not short of suitors with The Peoples Person previously reporting that as many as four Premier League clubs — Southampton, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton — were vying for his signature.

The England U-21 international is valued at around £14million and he was a substitute for the opening two games before being left out of the squad altogether for the remaining two fixtures.

Everton leading the chase

Currently, it seems Frank Lampard’s team are leading the race with The Athletic mentioning that the Merseyside club have drawn up a list of midfield targets and Garner is high on that list.

“James Garner is their top target in addition to Idrissa Gueye (or as an alternative) but Everton are waiting for Manchester United to engage,” David Ornstein wrote in his article.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave an update to Wett Freunde and mentioned how United had previously turned down a bid from the Saints for the 21-year-old.

“In the next 24-48 hours, James Garner could be the next player to leave Man Utd. And Garner (Who has returned from his loan to Nottingham Forest last season) could be a permanent deal because Southampton made a bid during the weekend but Man Utd said no. They turned down the opening proposal but also Everton are interested,” he was quoted as saying.



