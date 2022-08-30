How Manchester United could shape up once transfer window closes



Manchester United are set to complete the summer transfer window with a flurry of activity as they look to give Erik ten Hag the tools he needs to revive the club.

The Red Devils have already added Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez to the defence, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen reinforcing the midfield.

Martin Dubravka is set to join the club pending a medical, while Ajax winger Antony has already completed his and could be announced today.

But with uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future and his suitability to Erik ten Hag should he stay, United might not be done with the transfer market just yet.

A striker capable of pressing high, linking play, and scoring goals remains a priority.

And with doubts over Ten Hag’s options at right back, more cash could be spent replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who seems totally at odds with the kind of football the Dutchman seeks to implement.

Reports from the reliable Florien Plettenberg indicate that United are weighing up a blockbuster move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

A jaw dropping €140m deal which would see Ronaldo move in the opposite direction has been mooted.

While it is hard to imagine such a deal being pursued straight off the back of the €100m signing of Antony, should a solution be found, the Nigerian would be a frightening prospect for opposition defences.

Strong, quick, and tireless, Osimhen would suit Ten Hag’s pressing game down to a tee while also being a clever centre forward with a top-class scoring record.

As for the right-back position, United have been linked with FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest throughout the summer with Sport recently suggesting that a straight swap with Wan-Bissaka going to Spain could be under discussion.

Dest has worked with Ten Hag before and would certainly add more of an attacking threat than the former Crystal Palace man, ranking in the 98th percentile for both Progressive Carries and Dribbles Completed per 90 minutes among all fullbacks in Europe’s Top Five leagues, as per fbref.

With Osimhen stretching defences to provide space for Antony and Jadon Sancho to cut into, Malacia and Dest would make a dangerous pair of attacking fullbacks.







