Man United need to move quickly as Southampton have bid rejected for Cody Gakpo



If Manchester United are still keen on signing PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, they had better move fast.

According to Sky’s Rob Dorsett, Southampton are making a move for the winger and have had a £21 million bid for him rejected.

Dorsett tweeted:

“#saints see £21m bid for #PSV winger Cody Gakpo rejected. Dutch club holding out for £25m. Gakpo keen on move to Premier League, and was disappointed when #mufc withdrew interest to focus on Antony.”

#saints see £21m bid for #PSV winger Cody Gakpo rejected. Dutch club holding out for £25m. Gakpo keen on move to Premier League, and was disappointed when #mufc withdrew interest to focus on Antony. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 30, 2022

However, with Erik ten Hag a big fan of his compatriot, a £25 million price tag could draw the Red Devils back into the bidding.

PSV were looking for around €50 million (£42m) when they looked as if they would qualify for the Champions League.

But having been knocked out of the final qualifying round by Rangers, their need to sell Gakpo has increased.

United, for their part, are still heavily rumoured to be looking for another forward despite the imminent signing of Antony from Ajax.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial the only recognised strikers in the side, one of whom could be set to leave and the other injured, that position could be the priority although Gakpo does have experience in playing up front.

Other names touted include Barcelona’s Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Athletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, but none of them look promising at this stage.

Aubameyang, in particular, now looks close to sealing a move elsewhere.

We would not be surprised if United were to move for Gakpo if they don’t leave it too late.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

D-Day. Vardy’s party. Arteta’s vendetta. United can crash them all in one week. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.