Manchester United “exploring the possibility” of signing Sergino Dest



Manchester United are interested in signing FC Barcelona right back Sergino Dest before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils are “exploring the possibility” of bringing the American international to Old Trafford.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Manchester United are exploring the possibility of a late deal for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest pic.twitter.com/GADgWu4gzp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 30, 2022

Any deal would be dependant on finding a taker for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with West Ham United and Crystal Palace in the frame for the Englishman.

United signed Wan-Bissaka for £45m plus add-ons back in 2019 but have found the defender to be at odds with any strategy that involves having the ball.

He is yet to start a match under new boss Erik ten Hag, be that in the Premier League or preseason.

Manchester United reportedly rebuffed approaches from a number of Premier League clubs for the defender, likely because of a lack of cover for Diogo Dalot should he leave.

However, if United can secure the services of Dest and find an acceptable offer for Wan-Bissaka at the same time, Ten Hag would surely benefit from the switch.

While a brilliant one-v-one defender, Wan-Bissaka does not contribute effectively to attacking play.

Dest, on the other hand, is in the 98th percentile for Dribbles Completed among all fullbacks plying their trade in the top flights of England, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, as per fbref.

The Barcelona man may not be a particularly effective crosser of the ball, but it is easy to imagine how his forays up the pitch could lead to lay-offs for Jadon Sancho or new signing Antony high up the pitch.

Such a skillset would compliment Ten Hag’s preference for underlapping fullbacks supporting his attackers in build-up and settled possession.

Dest can be caught up the pitch at times and is by no means a ready-made world class right back, but having had a hand in his early development, it is likely that Ten Hag could be the ideal manager to get the best from Dest.







