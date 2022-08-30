Manchester United give “encouragement” to Premier League rivals over Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United have indicated that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be allowed to move before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, West Ham United have “received encouragement” from the Red Devils in their pursuit of the fullback.

UtdDistrict earlier tweeted:

“West Ham have received a bit of encouragement that #mufc would do business with them for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, simply because it is possible that United go for Sergino Dest. [@skysports_sheth]”

Crystal Palace are also understood to be interested in bringing Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park, three years after selling him for £50m to United.

David Ornstein earlier reported that Manchester United had rebuffed approaches for the defender, since they lack any cover for first-choice Diogo Dalot aside from Wan-Bissaka.

However in light of the Red Devils “exploring the possibility” of a late move for FC Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest, that appears to have changed.

The American has worked with Erik ten Hag before, having joined him at Ajax, which some may say is almost a prerequisite for United’s targets this summer.

But it is beyond doubt that Dest is a better fit for the Dutchman’s vision that Wan-Bissaka is.

While he lacks the dominance in one-on-one defending displayed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signing, he brings substantially more to his team in possession.

Dest is happy to use his exceptional pace to run at opposing defenders and often has the skill to beat them.

His passing game hardly puts his in the company of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Joao Cancelo, but he is quite capable of combination play and can be relied upon to find his target over shorter distances.

Dest could prove to be a shrewd signing to provide genuine competition for Dalot, without Ten Hag having to compromise his entire game plan every time the Portugal international is rested or unavailable.

It is clear that any possibility of getting the USMNT player in would be dependant on Wan-Bissaka’s departure, so encouraging West Ham to step up their interest makes sense.







