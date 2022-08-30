Manchester United remain in contact with Frenkie de Jong’s agent

Manchester United are reportedly still not giving up on their pursuit of FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
According to Rudy Galetti, United are still in contact with De Jong’s agents, negotiating a possible transfer.
The next few hours are said to be decisive.
The 25 year old has been Erik ten Hag’s number one target this summer.
Ten Hag considers De Jong a unique midfielder that would elevate United to a new level.
🚨🗣️ #DeJong–#ManUTD: talks still ongoing with #Barcelona and player’s agent.
⏳ Next hours will be decisive: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #FCB #Transfers #FCBLive #MUFC https://t.co/VMIMqmi0xl
— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 30, 2022
After signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, many believed it to be the end of the De Jong pursuit, but it looks like the club is still interested in the player.
A deal still looks complicated, especially considering the massive wages Barcelona owes him.
We earlier covered Sport’s story claiming that the Dutchman would likely remain at the Catalan capital for another season.
According to Gerard Romero, Chelsea are also interested in De Jong and are prepared to offer him a salary worth €18 million per year.
📂 Frenkie de Jong
El Chelsea sin perder le metía 18M de euros limpios ayer. Esta noche? #mercato @JijantesFC
— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 30, 2022
The saga of the summer could go down to deadline day – September 1.
The Red Devils have spent all summer discussing a deal with Barcelona.
John Murtough and Richard Arnold were spotted in Spain holding talks with Barca representatives.
It would be a shame if United’s top target ended up going to Chelsea.
