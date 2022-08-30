Manchester United’s Europa League fixtures confirmed

Manchester United’s Europa League group stage schedule has now been confirmed.

United line up in Group E alongside Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia, in what looks like a winnable group on paper.

Whilst the group is kind in terms of quality, the air miles are set to rack up with trips to Moldova and Cyprus facing Ten Hag’s men.

Due to the World Cup disrupting this year’s campaign, the Europa League group games are sandwiched into a two month period, meaning a packed schedule for teams competing in Europe this season.

United kick off Group E by welcoming Real Sociedad to Old Trafford on September 8th. United travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace the weekend after.

A week on from Sociedad (15th) comes the trip to Moldova to face Sheriff Tiraspol, who famously beat Real Madrid in the Bernabeu last season. United play Leeds at Old Trafford three days later.

October 6th will see United make the 4,200 mile round trip to Cyprus to face Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia. United travel to Goodison Park the following weekend.

Omonia travel to Old Trafford a week on from the reverse fixture with United hosting Newcastle in their next Premier League fixture.

Matchday 4 sees Sheriff make the trip to Manchester on October 27th, with United entertaining West Ham on the 30th.

United wrap up the group with a trip to Sociedad on November 3rd. Ten Hag will be hoping his side will have secured qualification before this fixture, with a trip to Villa Park next on United’s agenda.

Ten Hag will be looking at the depth of his squad to gain safe passage through the group as soon as possible and give him the chance to rest key players for the gruelling Premier League campaign.

United are among the early front runners to win the Europa League this season, with the competition representing not only a great chance for Ten Hag to deliver early silverware but also a ticket into next season’s Champions League.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

D-Day. Vardy’s party. Arteta’s vendetta. United can crash them all in one week. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.