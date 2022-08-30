Martin Dubravka completes medical ahead of Manchester United move



Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Martin Dubravka as the goalkeeper has passed his medical with no issues today.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano earlier tweeted:

“Martin Dubravka has completed his medical tests with Manchester Utd and he should sign the contract on Wednesday morning. #MUFC

“New 2nd goalkeeper now set to be unveiled as new Utd player.”

Dubravka will officially become a Manchester United player tomorrow.

The Slovakian is joining the club on a season-long loan deal.

United have an option to buy Dubravka at any point during the loan for a fee of around £5m.

However should the ‘keeper play a certain number of matches for the Red Devils, that option will become an obligation.

A deal was struck earlier this week, but the number of games required to trigger the obligation clause was a matter of contention.

That issue has been smoothed over, with the player keen to make the switch to Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order at St James’ Park.

He will now provide genuine competition for David de Gea in goal.

The Spaniard has endured a difficult start to the season and may find his position under threat.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

D-Day. Vardy’s party. Arteta’s vendetta. United can crash them all in one week. Get your special DOUBLE issue of the United Matchday Magazine NOW.

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy the double issue now for just £2.00/$2.35

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



