Martin Dubravka to undergo medical today ahead of Manchester United move



Martin Dubravka will undergo a medical today ahead of his move from Newcastle United to Manchester United.

Antony has successfully completed his medical and will be unveiled as new Man Utd player on Tuesday. 🚨✅ #MUFC Martin Dubravka, set to undergo medical tests in the next 24h to complete his move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

The goalkeeper will join the Red Devils on a season-long loan at Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his cohort between the sticks.

David de Gea has struggled to impress in United’s first four games, with his distribution and command of his area being called into question.

Dubravka stands at 6’3” and, unlike De Gea, is happy to use his height to claim crosses.

And although it would be a stretch to call him a modern ball-playing sweeper-keeper, it is an area in which he has more comfort than the Spaniard.

United approached Newcastle after their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt ‘keeper Kevin Trapp was rebuffed by the German.

A loan move with an option to buy was agreed, with the clause amounting to £5m.

That option is set to become an obligation should Dubravka play a certain number of matched for the Red Devils.

The deal had been held up over disagreement over how many matched that would be.

However yesterday there was a breakthrough on that point.

Dubravka himself is keen to make the switch to Old Trafford and pushed for a move, with personal terms proving no issue.

With his medical due to take place today, the Slovakian should become a Manchester United player shortly.

He may even be available for selection against Leicester City on Thursday, although it is unlikely that he will start immediately.







