Zidane Iqbal set to be given a chance at Manchester United this season



Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal is set to be given a chance in the first team this season before a decision on his future is made in January.

As per the reliable Jonathan Shrager, the 19-year-old will not be immediately allowed to leave the club in this window.

“Current plan for Zidane Iqbal is to stay at Manchester United.”

“He will continue to train with the first team whilst playing in some U21 games.”

“A good chance he’ll feature in Europa League and/or cup games.”

“Then the club will review it for a potential loan in January.”

Shrager also says that Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the academy graduate.

The news that Iqbal will be retained at the club, for the time being, will be welcomed by supporters.

He was one of United’s pre-season heroes, catching the eye of many with his calmness under pressure and ball-carrying ability.

The Red Devils could do with a player of Iqbal’s capabilities, seeing as they are now almost certain to miss out on the services of Frenkie de Jong, now tipped to remain in Spain with Barcelona.

His unique skill set undeniably puts him head and shoulders above Fred and Scott Mctominay in terms of technical ability, and could be invaluable to United’s midfield.

It could very well be that this is his season to finally break through into the first team.







