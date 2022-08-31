Cristiano Ronaldo is not keen on a move to Napoli



Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not keen on a move to Napoli.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the 37 year old wants to find a club that matches his ambition of competing for the Champions League.

We earlier covered the report claiming United’s interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and how Mendes was trying to get him an offer from the club.

The Nigerian is valued at around €100 million, and after splashing the same amount on Ajax’s Antony, United are unlikely to go again.

Mendes tried to propose a loan deal, with Napoli covering the entirety of his €20 million salary.

Despite efforts from his agent Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo prefers a move elsewhere.

The report mentions Chelsea as his preferred destination.

Ronaldo sees the London club as an ideal environment to win trophies.

Thomas Tuchel’s side is known for their successful cup runs. This could be a reason that lures Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel, however, has not given the green light to go ahead with the signing.

The Athletic report that Ronaldo could end up staying at Old Trafford, and many have noticed a change in his attitude.

Manager Erik ten Hag will need clarity on the situation as he tries to formulate his tactics for this season.



