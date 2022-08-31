Erik ten Hag press conference: “We will keep him”



Erik ten Hag sat down with journalists ahead of Manchester United’s game against Leicester on Thursday and surprised onlooker with his answers over transfer speculation.

Antony is set to become a Manchester United player, but fans will have to wait for his debut according to Ten Hag.

“There is agreement between the clubs, but the paperwork is not done,” suggesting that he will not be available for Thursday or potentially even the weekend match with Arsenal.

When asked what Antony will bring to Old Trafford, the manager said “Obviously he helps in the offensive department.”

“Especially with offensive players they are quick to fatigue because they have to run more at a higher intensity. We don’t just need quantity we also need quality.”

When asked if United’s business would be concluded once Martin Dubravka signed Ten Hag nodded along:

“I think so, for this window. But hen there is great opportunity you have to always be alert as a top club.”

Is Ronaldo still part of plan?

Subject of intense speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo was a hot topic at the press conference and Ten Hag gave a strong affirmative when asked if the Portuguese would stay and be part of his plans:

“Of course. Like I said we need quality players and more to cover all of the games.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been linked with the exit door but according to his manager that seems unlikely:

“Aaron, we will keep him. We will play with this squad this season.”

In any case, Ten Hag is happy with his squad “at least until January” and believes the turnaround since Brentford can be a new beginning at the club.

“I see it as a start. This is the minimum we have to bring. We have to keep this winning mentality.”

Unfortunately, Anthony Martial remains unavailable for Thursday’s clash with Leicester, although Victor Lindelof is back in training.







