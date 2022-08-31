FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest “completely off the table” for Manchester United



FC Barcelona right back Sergino Dest will not be moving to Manchester United in this transfer window.

United were said to be “exploring the possibility” of signing the American and even held talks over a potential loan move to shore up Erik ten Hag’s right-back options.

However any deal would have been dependant on finding a suitor for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While Crystal Palace and West Ham United were credited with an interest, that does not seem to be possible at this stage.

Earlier today during his pre-Leicester press conference Erik ten Hag poured cold water on suggestions that Dest could be moving to Old Trafford:

“We will play with this squad this season,” he said, indicating that United had concluded their transfer business.

He did add that United would react to a “great opportunity” should one arise, just “like any big club.”

That may have left the door ajar for a late bit a wheeling and dealing, however it appears that there were no tricks from the Dutchman here.

The reliable Andy Mitten earlier tweeted:

“Was told this morning from Barcelona sources that Dest/MUFC was ‘completely off the table’.

“His option was Villarreal.”

With Mitten having excellent contacts in both Barcelona and Manchester, fans can take this as a sure sign that there will be no deadline day drama – at least not regarding Sergino Dest.







