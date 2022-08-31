James Garner sold to Everton for just £9m upfront, no buy back



James Garner’s move to Everton from Manchester United has been agreed.

The details of the deal have been confirmed by the reliable Laurie Whitwell and it does not make for particularly good reading for United fans.

Samuel Luckhurst previously reported that, according to agents, United were seriously undervaluing Garner at around £15m.

However the Red Devils may not have even managed to get that.

While the total package of the deal could rise to £15.5m, the initial fee that the club will receive is just £9m.

That may have been acceptable to fans had Fabrizio Romano’s earlier report proved to be true:

“#mufc will have a buy back clause in the deal for James Garner. [@FabrizioRomano]”

🗞 #mufc will have a buy back clause in the deal for James Garner. [@FabrizioRomano] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) August 31, 2022

However that does not appear to be the case.

While United have engaged both brain cells in including a sell-on clause in the deal, it would appear that they did not manage to include a buy-back option.

As Laurie Whitwell earlier tweeted:

“James Garner move to Everton now agreed.

“Initial 9m rising to 15.5m with add-ons.

“Includes sell-on clause. No buyback.”

James Garner move to Everton now agreed. Initial 9m rising to 15.5m with add-ons. Includes sell-on clause. No buyback. With @Paddy_Boyland #MUFChttps://t.co/xTH4KAbUpL — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 31, 2022

Letting a young Premier League-ready midfielder go so cheaply would be understandable were United to have favourable options on the player, but with no such options, the price seems to border on negligence.

In a league where Morgan Gibbs-White goes for £42.5m, letting Garner go for just £9m guaranteed seems utterly baffling.







