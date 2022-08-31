Journalist says Antony’s €100m Manchester United move will weigh heavily in his favor for Brazil



Brazilian winger Antony is set to become the latest arrival at Old Trafford after a deal totalling €100m including add-ons was agreed on between United and Ajax.

The move will see Antony achieve his dreams of playing in England under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, with whom he enjoyed so much success in Amsterdam.

According to Valentijn Driessen, a sports journalist in the Netherlands, Antony’s move will also heavily favour him in the Brazil national team set-up.

Driessen says that courtesy of being a regular for United and a Premier League player, Antony will enjoy a more prominent role with the Seleção.

“The Premier League-Manchester United combination weighs much more heavily for Brazil manager Tite.

“It weighs more heavily than the Eredivisie-Champions League-Ajax.

“The English combination also gives Antony an edge over his competitors in the Brazilian team.”

This will come as welcome news to United supporters, with Fred and Casemiro also regular starters in Tite’s side.

Considering the World Cup in Qatar is only months away with Brazil being tipped as one of the favourites to win football’s most coveted silverware, United fans certainly have good reasons to keep an eye on the Amarelinha.

For what the Red Devils paid for Antony, there will undoubtedly be an expectation that the 22-year-old forces himself into the star-studded team.

According to Swiss Ramble, the trickster will cost the 20-time English champions about £144m in total over the course of his five-year contract.

“Manchester United have bought Antony from Ajax for a transfer fee of €95m (£83m) rising to €100m (£87m) with add-ons.”

“With his reported salary of £200k a week, and assuming an agent’s fee of 10%, Manchester United’s total commitment over the 5-year contract would be £144m.

The Old Trafford faithful may only have a few days to wait to watch their new star play. He is expected to be ready for Sunday’s clash against Arsenal.







