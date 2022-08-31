Manchester United confident in Cristiano Ronaldo U-turn after spending spree

Manchester United have been the biggest spenders among Premier League clubs so far this transfer window, having spent more than £200 million on six players.

The signings of Antony (£86million), Casemiro (£60million) and Lisandro Martinez (£51.6million) are among the biggest deals of the transfer season.

The Sun have reported that United feel this show of ambition might be enough to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to deviate from his course of leaving for a Champions League club and that he would now prefer staying back at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo U-turn possible

“The club’s hierarchy are now hoping Ronaldo can see the ambition at United to get back to the top after a club-record window spend of £207m,” the article by Neil Custis mentions.

United sources have indicated that such a drastic U-turn cannot be ruled out and he could yet buy into “Erik ten Hag’s revolution after the club’s spending splurge.”

It has been one of the worst-kept secrets that Ronaldo wants to leave the Red Devils and his agent Jorge Mendes has been trying desperately to find him a club in the Champions League capable of affording his wages.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo will STAY at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag confirms. pic.twitter.com/iJEBUwFVJv — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 31, 2022

So far, none of his efforts have borne fruit with multiple clubs in France, Germany, Spain and England declining to advance in their efforts to sign the Portugal international.

United and Ten Hag are both said to be open to letting the player leave as he is currently having a bad influence on the dressing room.

As reported previously on The Peoples Person, players were said to be delighted to have learnt the news that the Portuguese hitman wanted to leave.

ETH wants to work with CR7 on his terms

While the Dutch manager wants to work with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ten Hag also wants to be setting the rules and that might mean more substitute appearances which might not be to the 37-year-old’s liking.

The five-time Champions League winner has started only a solitary game so far, which United ended up losing 0-4 to Brentford. He has made a further three appearances from the bench.

While Antony’s move to England might be a huge boost for the Reds considering their right-flank woes, the former Real Madrid star remains their only top goalscorer and that might be hard to replace if he ends up leaving.



