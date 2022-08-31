Manchester United hold talks with FC Barcelona over Sergino Dest



Manchester United are in talks with FC Barcelona over the potential signing of Sergino Dest.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the talks are “exploratory” with the club viewing Dest as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

A season-long loan move has been discussed and it is possible the deal would include an option to buy.

The USA International has been left out of the matchday squad in each of Barca’s last two La Liga games.

He appears out of favour in Catalonia, with academy graduate Sergi Roberto having signed a new contract earlier in the year.

New signing Jules Kounde also made his Barcelona debut playing at right back.

With Barcelona still looking to move players on given their financial situation, it is thought that a deal for Dest could be achievable before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

For the Red Devils, the speedster would certainly be a step up from Wan-Bissaka in an attacking sense.

A good dribbler capable in possession, his defensive frailties may be outweighed by what he can bring to Erik ten Hag’s side on the ball.

The pair worked together at Ajax, and it is thought that Ten Hag would be keen to continue Dest’s development, having watched from afar as it stalled in La Liga.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, any deal for the American would be dependant on finding a suitor for out-of-favour Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are both in the frame, with the former said to have received “encouragement” in their pursuit.

With several moving parts to this prospective transfer, it may be one that goes right to the wire.







