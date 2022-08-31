Manchester United submitted a bid for Asensio before completing Antony transfer



Manchester United submitted a bid for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio before securing a deal to sign Ajax’s Antony.

It has been a summer filled with multiple targets being looked at in the forward role after losing a couple of players at the end of June.

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani departed the club on a free transfer, meaning the priority this summer was to sign a new forward and midfielder.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club were heavily interested in securing a deal for the Spanish winger.

Sport Witness are reporting that Man United bid for Asensio as they looked to find the best possible option to compete with the current wingers.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the club made the most substantial summer bid for the winger, placing €33m on the table.

However, this was deemed insufficient for Real Madrid, who expect to keep him for the remainder of his contract.

The outlet reports that Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the 26-year-old when the departure of Casemiro was announced.

During this conversation, the manager admitted that things would remain the same as last season.

The winger enjoyed a good spell of games despite being a squad player making 42 appearances and scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

With Antony’s arrival, any deal for a winger at this stage is expected not to happen.

However, following on from the interest in the Spanish winger, it’s clear United are looking for a similar type of player with every chance that they’re still interested in him before the end of the transfer window.

The club will spend the closing days of the transfer window trying to secure moves for fringe players and youngsters.



