Manchester United target Sergino Dest has loan proposal from Villareal



Manchester United face competition in their pursuit of FC Barcelona right back Sergino Dest as deadline day looms.

Reliable reported Fabrizio Romano tweeted an exclusive earlier:

“Excl: Sergiño Dest’s now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he’s open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it’s up to the player.

“#FCB Manchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave.”

United’s interest in Dest has been speculated upin throughout the window, although no serious talks appear to have taken place until recently.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier, United are considering a loan move for the American, who has worked with Erik ten Hag before at Ajax.

Dest is seen by the Old Trafford hierarchy as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was signed three years ago for £50m from Crystal Palace.

They would need to shift the Englishman in order to seriously pursue the Barcelona speedster.

Yesterday, United gave “encouragement” to West Ham United and Crystal Palace in their interest for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing.

Should one of those clubs move forward with a serious offer, that will open the door for a Premier League move for Dest.

A season-long loan would suit all parties, with United in need of genuine competition for Diogo Dalot at right back and the USMNT star out of favour in Catalonia.

With Villareal now in the frame for Dest, United must act quickly to secure Ten Hag’s favoured right-back option.







