Manchester United winger Amad seals loan move to Sunderland



Amad has completed his loan move from Manchester United to Sunderland.

The Ivorian winger’s switch has been confirmed by the club and will last for the duration of the 2022/2023 season, with the clubs splitting Amad’s wages while he is on loan.

Amad returned from a lukewarm loan spell at Rangers this summer.

He started brightly in Scotland, scoring four minutes into his debut against Ross County, but ultimately found himself out of favour at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old will be hoping for more success in the Championship.

The Red Devils have committed to having the youngster “closely monitored and supported by United staff” while on loan with the Black Cats.

He joins new Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who took over at the Stadium of Light yesterday.

United will be hoping that Amad can kick-start his career on Wearside as he looks to live up to the potential that prompted the club to sign him from Atalanta.

The Red Devils agreed a deal worth £37m to sign the starlet back in 2020, although he only signed for the club the following January.

Amad put in some very impressive performances at Under-23 levels straight after signing, prompting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand him his debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, before calling on him again against AC Milan.

The winger scored his first goal for the club in that fixture and looked set to be integrated into the first team from that point.

It did not happen however, and his loan move to Rangers does not appear to have aided in his development.

Closer to home, he will be well worth keeping an eye on at Sunderland as he is clearly a very talented player.

An excellent dribbler with an eye for a pass can be very hard to come by – particularly one with a left foot. The only other one at Old Trafford is awaiting international clearance following an £85m agreement with Ajax.







