Manchester United’s Will Fish subject to loan interest from Scotland



Will Fish looks likely to leave Manchester United on loan during this transfer window.

A number of Scottish clubs have shown an interest in the academy centre back, as well as others.

That is according to the reliable Jonathan Shrager, whoe earlier tweeted:

“Various factors out of the player’s control must align, but there are a number of clubs interested in potentially taking Will Fish on loan from Manchester United this week, including some Scottish teams”

The promising defender is 19 years old, and it is thought that a loan move would aid his development.

Fish recently signed a contract until 2025 with an option of a further year which shows the faith that those at Carrington have in the Englishman.

He joined up with the first team for Tour 2022 and earned an appearance off the bench against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

Things did not go to plan for Fish however and he was shown a red card for a clumsy challenge which denied a clear goalscoring opportunity late in the game.

The defender has not featured for the Under 21’s for the last couple of weeks and looks set to secure a loan move for first team football before Thursday.

Last year, he had a six-month loan spell at Stockport County, although that was ended in January.

Fish will be hoping to kick-start his burgeoning career with a more successful loan this time around.

Senior football would certainly help the youngster to develop maturity in his game, which would stand him in good stead for his future at Old Trafford.







